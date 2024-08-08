New Jersey streets become rivers as heavy flooding inundates state

New Jersey streets were under water as heavy flooding hit the state on Tuesday, 6 August.

Footage from Englewood Cliffs showed cars driving through submerged streets.

Some parts of the region received six inches of rain in three hours, leaving motorists stranded on roads in New York and New Jersey.

It comes as effects from Tropical Storm Debby are due to reach the north east US on Friday.

The storm which was downgraded from a Category 1 hurricane, crossed the Florida-Georgia border late Monday.

Green Pond, South Carolina recorded more than 14 inches of rainfall on Tuesday as the storm hovered off the state’s coast.