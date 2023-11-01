Newry engulfed in floodwater as businesses estimate losses in ‘hundreds of thousands’

Large parts of Newry in Co Down have been engulfed in floodwater after the city’s canal burst its banks.

Drone footage from Wednesday (1 November) shows significant parts of the city submerged in water.

Business owners in Newry estimate it will cost them hundreds of thousands of pounds to repair damage to their premises from the floods.

Paul McCartan, owner of McCartan Bros menswear store, says it will cost him around £250,000 to repair and restock his shop, while Michael Nugent, owner of Nugelato Ice-Cream Parlour, has estimated repairs of up to £100,000.