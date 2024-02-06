Tractor evacuation saves stranded residents from floods in Philippines

Stranded residents were rescued from floodwaters in the Philippines - by an unlikely mode of transport.

Locals found themselves facing rising waters that had blocked a crucial stretch of the highway in Davao City before they were saved by a tractor.

Dramatic footage captured by Mamita Ramos shows the vehicle navigating through the submerged road to bring the stranded individuals to safety.

Residents were seen gripping onto various parts of the tractor as the vehicle ploughed through the water.

Others were seen filming the unique rescue on their phones.