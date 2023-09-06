Weather presenter quits job after he receives death threats over climate change

A weather presenter has revealed he was forced to quit his dream job after receiving death threats over his broadcasts.

Chris Gloninger, a TV meteorologist in the US who warned about climate change in his reports has quit his job and moved across America after receiving death threats.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain on Wednesday, Gloniger explained how some viewers were not happy with his reports on the reality of global warning and sent him threatening messages.

Gloniger also said other presenters have experienced similar encounters, including Good Morning Britain presenter Laura Tobin.