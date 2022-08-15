Lightning strikes above the Wallace Monument in Scotland

Lightning illuminated the sky above the National Wallace Monument in Stirling, Scotland, in a spectacular scene amid thunderstorms on Sunday, 14 August.

Drone footage taken by photographer Thomas Lamont, who was standing in a field nearby, shows the lightning striking above the monument.

Lamont said he was lucky he was there at the right time.

“I was bringing the drone down because I thought the storm was getting a bit close, and just as I did the lightning struck and I managed to capture it,” Lamont said.

