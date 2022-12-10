Snow sprinkles down over Manchester and Devon as Met Office issues warnings

Snow has sprinkled down over parts of the UK as the Met Office warns of wintry showers on Saturday, 10 December.

This footage shows the frosty scene in Manchester and Devon, where a status yellow snow and ice warning was in place.

The weather service warned of potential injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces, and difficult travel conditions.

Manchester Airport closed its runway earlier in the morning due to "heavy snowfall."

