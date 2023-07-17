Landslide engulfs mountain road as heavy rain pummels South Korea

A landslide engulfed a mountain road as a hillside crumbled following days of heavy rain in South Korea.

Footage shows debris falling in Jeongseon County in the mountainous northern province of Gangwon on 13 July.

No injuries were reported as Jeongseon officials were able to preemptively evacuate locals, Gangwon Governor Kim Jin-tae said.

Across South Korea, at least 26 people have died, ten are missing, and thousands have been evacuated from their homes as torrential rains triggered landslides and flash floods.