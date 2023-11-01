Co Down village swamped by floodwater after canal bursts banks amid Storm Ciarán

Royal Hillsborough was swamped by floodwater on Wednesday, 1 November, after a County Down canal burst its banks amid wet weather from Storm Ciarán.

Dozens of businesses were engulfed in the water, with widespread damage caused to buildings, furnishings and stock.

Politicians are “fighting with their arms tied behind their backs” for financial support for businesses affected by floods amid the ongoing collapse of Stormont, Sinn Fein MLA Conor Murphy said.

Senior civil servants are running government departments with restricted powers in the absence of ministers and a cross-departmental group has been set up to co-ordinate central and local government efforts to support people and businesses.