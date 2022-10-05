Puppy rescued from sewage after falling into storm drain in the Philippines

A stray puppy was saved by local residents in the Philippines after it fell into a storm drain and became trapped in sewage.

This footage shows the moment they pulled the dog to safety in Davao City after they tied a string to its paw to hoist it out of the sticky situation.

Angel Dacillo said she was passing by on her motorbike when she heard the puppy in distress, and quickly assembled a team of volunteers to help bring it to the surface.

Ms Dacillo then adopted the puppy, who she now calls Camille.

Sign up for our newsletters.