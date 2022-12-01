Dozens of tornadoes leave trail of destruction through southern US

Dozens of tornados have left behind a trail of destruction in the southern states of the US.

This footage shows the aftermath of the forceful winds in Alabama, the state which saw the death of a mother and son during the storm.

The severe weather system also moved through Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and their surrounding states.

More than 40 million people were in the path of the storm, which officials warned would be a “particularly dangerous situation.”

