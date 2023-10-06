Post-tropical cyclone Philippe brings storm conditions to Bermuda

Satellite footage captures post-Tropical Cyclone Philippe, downgraded from a tropical storm, swirling over Bermuda on Friday, 6 October, according to the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere (CIRA)

A tropical storm warning was issued for Bermuda as it was hit by 50mph winds and heavy rain.

Flash flooding was possible as one to three inches of rain was predicted to fall.

After hitting Bermuda, Philippe is expected to reach New England and Atlantic Canada over the weekend, and could cause “life-threatening surf and rip currents” as swells reach the US southeast.