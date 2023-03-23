Debris fills sky after tornado tears through California

Dramatic footage from California shows debris twirling in the sky after it was whipped up by a tornado.

Two people were hurt, according to local media, after the NWS-confirmed tornado tore through Montebello on Wednesday.

A woman can be heard saying she’s scared as she watched the unbelievable scene unfolding outside from inside a building.

Industrial structures in Montebello were ripped apart by the strong winds on Wednesday, leaving 11 buildings red-tagged.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters