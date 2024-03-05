Tumbleweeds take over streets as freak weather hits Utah town

Tumbleweeds engulfed towns and communities across Utah, burying homes and jamming roadways as freak weather hit the state.

Residents of South Jordan, about 20 miles south of Salt Lake City, woke up to their homes buried in the weeds after they were blown through by high winds.

Some locals were seen trying to shovel the debris away from their front gardens.

“What can you do? You just laugh. There’s nothing to do but laugh,” resident John Young said of the vegetative mayhem.

The city of South Jordan was hit by snow hours after the tumbleweeds swept through.