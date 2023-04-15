Large sinkholes open in Utah city after heavy flooding, prompting evacuations

Large sinkholes opened up on a street in Kaysville, Utah, on Wednesday, 12 April, prompting homes to be evacuated.

According to Kaysville Fire Department, 25 homes had to leave their properties.

One sinkhole that formed in the housing development has grown since flooding destroyed the road.

No injuries have been reported according to housing firm Ivory Homes.

The company says it is looking for a solution to divert flooding that is increasing erosion on the road.

