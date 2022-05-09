Wes Streeting said he does not understand the controversy surrounding Sir Keir Starmer as the Labour leader faces questions over whether he broke Covid lockdown rules last year.

Durham Constabulary has launched an inquiry into whether rules were broken when Starmer drank beer and ate a curry at Labour MP Mary Foy’s office on 30 April 2021, having previously said that they would not investigate as “no offence had been established.”

“I don’t understand the comparison between that and the regular repeated rulebreaking... in Downing Street,” Streeting said.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.