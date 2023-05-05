Dead whale removed from Yorkshire beach after becoming macabre tourist attraction

The carcass of a 55ft (17m) fin whale has been removed from a popular tourist beach in an operation the council said was the biggest of its kind it has ever undertaken.

The 30-tonne animal got into difficulties in the sea at Bridlington, East Yorkshire, earlier this week and died on Tuesday.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council said contractors had managed to move it off the beach in an “incredibly challenging and difficult operation”.

The mammal became a macabre tourist attraction as people travelled for miles to see the carcass.

Sign up to our news alerts here