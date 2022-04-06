Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing

Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing.

Psaki’s briefing comes on the day the US announced that it was introducing a new round of sanctions on Russia in light of their attacks in Ukraine.

The US has banned American investments in Russia, and introduced sanctions on more high-profile Russians, including Russian President Vladimir Putin’s two daughters, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov’s wife and daughter, and senior members of Russia’s security council.

