South Korean president sings ‘American Pie’ at White House state dinner

South Korea’s president sang Don McLean’s “American Pie” to great applause as he concluded a visit to the White House on Wednesday 26 April.

Yoon Suk Yeol - who is known back in his home nation to be something of a karaoke buff – shared his love of American music during a state dinner with Joe Biden.

Rapturous applause erupted as he belted out the first few lines of the iconic song, much to the delight of Mr Biden and first lady Jill Biden.

