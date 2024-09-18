Whoopi Goldberg criticised JD Vance after the Republican senator appeared to blame rhetoric from the left for a second assassination attempt on Donald Trump.

"No one has tried to kill Kamala Harris… and two people now have tried to kill Donald Trump... I found pretty strong evidence that the left needs to tone down the rhetoric and needs to cut this crap out," the former president's 2024 running mate said.

In response, The View host urged Vance to "look in a mirror" as Mr Trump has "been inciting violence since 2016."