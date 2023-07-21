Independent TV
Moment wild elephant blocks road and slams wildlife ranger’s car
A rampaging elephant blocked off a road and rammed a wildlife ranger's car in Thailand.
Footage of the event shows the elephant blocking a road and hitting the front of a vehicle, before wandering near people's homes in the Nakhon Ratchasima province in northeast Thailand.
Wildlife officers on the scene say the elephant, named Plai Biang Yai, is widely known for being aggressive toward humans.
They drove the animal away before it could do any damage to property or other homes in the area.
The wild animal then retreated into the forest without causing further damage.
Wildlife officers said the car's bumper was damaged, but no one was injured during the encounter.
