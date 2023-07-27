Wildfires cause major explosions at ammunition site in Greece

Wildfires triggered a series of blasts at an air force ammunition site in central Greece, according to local media.

The Kathimerini newspaper said that a blaze in the region of Volos, in central Greece, reached an ammunition dump outside a major military air base in Nea Anchialos, triggering a series of large explosions.

Heatwaves and dry weather have led to wildfires raging across parts of Greece and forced tens of thousands of people to be evacuated over the last week.