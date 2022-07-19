Drone footage captures firefighters battling a raging wildfire tearing through Derbyshire farmland, as the UK faced soaring temperatures.

Dark plumes of thick smoke can be seen rising over the firefighters as they hosed down the edge of the blaze in Chesterfield, with a solitary tree left standing in a charred field.

For the first time ever, 40 degrees Celsius was exceeded in the UK, according to the Met Office.

A reading of 40.02C was recorded at Heathrow Airport at 12:50pm on Tuesday, July 19.

