Residents fear for homes and safety amid Greece wildfires: ‘Smoke is suffocating’

Local residents are fearful for their safety and homes as a major forest fire continues to rage on the northern fringes of Athens in Greece.

The fire triggered numerous evacuation orders for Athens suburbs and outlying areas on Monday (12 August) as strong winds hampered the efforts of hundreds of firefighters and dozens of water-dropping planes.

Resident Spyros Gorilas said: “The wind would go in one direction and then in the other. The smoke was suffocating. You couldn't see. Your eyes teared up. You couldn't breathe. You couldn't see the house.”