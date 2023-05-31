The cigar smoked by Churchill that’s up for auction

A cigar smoked by Sir Winston Churchill is predicted to fetch hundreds of pounds when it goes up for auction in June.

The wartime leader gave a half-smoked cigar to Hugh Stonehewer-Bird, consul general in Rabat, Morocco, after attending a dinner party in 1944.

Mr Stonehewer-Bird kept the cigar in a glass jar until his death in 1973.

His family are now selling the piece of memorabilia after 50 years of looking after it.

It will be auctioned with Derbyshire-based Hansons Auctioneers on June 16 with a guide price of £600 to £900.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.