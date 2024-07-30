Rachel Reeves calls Jeremy Hunt ‘liar’ over £22bn black hole in UK finances

Rachel Reeves called Jeremy Hunt a "liar" after accusing the previous government of leaving almost £22bn of unfunded commitments that it had “covered up from the country”.

The chancellor has announced that 10 million pensioners will lose out on winter fuel payments in an attempt to fill the black hole.

Ms Reeves also announced that Labour has made a 22 per cent two-year pay offer to junior doctors while teachers and NHS staff will receive a 5.5 per cent rise.

Ms Reeves told Sky News on Tuesday that her predecessor "knowingly and deliberately" hid the true state of public finances.

"He lied, and they lied during the election campaign about the state of public finances," she added.