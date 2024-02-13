Heavy snow blankets New York City as winter storm warning issued

New York City woke up to heavy snow Tuesday morning, closing public schools and backing up the morning commute.

Several parts of the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic are under weather warnings as the nor’easter is expected to bring the heaviest snowfall in two years to some regions.

New Jersey and parts of Connecticut will likely see the most snow, with a forecasted 12-15 inches.

New York could see up to eight inches of snow. As the accumulation builds up, city workers are quickly trying to clear sidewalks and roads.