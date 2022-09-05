‘Everyone is entitled to be an idiot’: Joe Biden responds to heckler

Joe Biden hit back at a heckler who interrupted him during a speech in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Monday, 5 September.

While delivering remarks at LaborFest to mark the Labor Day public holiday, a man could be heard shouting from the crowd at the US president.

Security quickly removed the heckler, but Mr Biden encouraged security to let him go.

“Let him go. Everyone is entitled to be an idiot,” the president said, prompting laughter.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.