World’s first eye transplant carried out on US veteran

The world’s first complete eye transplant has been performed on a man in New York.

Aaron James, a high-voltage utility line worker from Arkansas, lost most of his face when it accidentally touched a 7,200-volt live wire in 2021.

Mr James underwent 21 hours of surgery, which involved more than 140 healthcare professionals, to replace half of his face on 27 May, at NYU Langone Health.

Mr James, 45, is recovering well from the transplant and his donated eye is said to be “healthy”.

Experts have called the breakthrough a pivotal moment in the quest to restore sight to millions of people.