Soldier claims record for fastest woman to reach South Pole unsupported

An army medical officer claimed the title of the world’s fastest woman to complete a solo unsupported South Pole ski expedition on Saturday 30 December 2023.

Harpreet Chandi, a 34-year-old from Derby, documented her journey that covered the 1130km of Antarctic ice over 31 days, 13 hours and 19 minutes.

She skied for between 12 and 13 hours a day and pulled a 75kg sled containing everything she needed to survive behind her.

The Guinness World Records still needs to verify the record, which can take several months, but if accurate, this will be Harpreet's third record.