Watch the moment two teenagers hook a live WWII grenade while magnet fishing in a Herefordshire lake, resulting in a live bomb demolition.

Alfie Rock and Zak Carroll, both 18, were trawling the River Wye in Hereford, on Sunday, May 28 when they hauled in the explosive catch.

The anglers — who run a fish and tackle shop in the city — had never gone magnet fishing before and presumed they were in for a dull day reeling in old nails.

Alfie claims West Mercia Police initially thought it was an old light bulb before bomb squad specialists realised it was a live grenade.

“When the bomb squad came down they confirmed it instantly as a live American World War Two hand grenade," he added.

Footage shows the experts cordoning off a nearby field and blowing the wartime grenade up in a controlled demolition.