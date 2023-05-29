Pencil believed to have belonged to Adolf Hitler up for auction in Belfast

A silver-plated pencil purported to have belonged to Adolf Hitler is set to go under the hammer in Belfast.

It is believed to have been given to the former Nazi dictator by his long-term partner Eva Braun as a gift for his 52nd birthday on April 20, 1941.

It is inscribed with “Eva” in German and the initials “AH”.

The pencil was originally purchased by a collector at an auction in 2002 and since then has remained in the collector’s family.

