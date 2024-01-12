David Cameron appears to not rule out further action after UK strikes in Yemen

David Cameron appeared to not rule out further action against Houthi rebels in Yemen after UK and US forces bombed military facilities on Thursday night (10 January).

Speaking on Friday, the foreign secretary told NBC News: "We will do what is necessary to protect our ships... What we were doing - warnings - was not working."

Strikes on Thursday night were the first to be launched against the militants since they began attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea.

The Ministry of Defence said four Royal Air Force jets struck two Houthi facilities involved in their targeting of HMS Diamond and US Navy vessels on Tuesday.