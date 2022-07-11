Wildfire rages in Yosemite threatening giant sequoia trees

A wildfire burning in the southern portion of Yosemite National Park, California, is threatening some of the world’s oldest and largest giant sequoia trees.

The Washburn Fire, which was first reported last Thursday (7 July) afternoon, has burned at least 2,340 acres as of Monday (11 July).

Yosemite Fire and Aviation said that authorities were actively working to protect the trees.

One of the trees, the “Grizzly Giant”, is thought to be at least 3,000 years old.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.