Uncle of Yusuf Nazir ‘begged hospital to help’ five-year-old before his death
The uncle of Yusuf Nazir, a five-year-old boy who died from pneumonia after being sent home from hospital, said he “begged” for help.
“I rang them and I begged. I begged them. I’ve never begged for anything in my life and I begged them to help him,” Zaheer Ahmed told Good Morning Britain.
He said he told Rotherham General Hospital: “He needs treatment, he needs this IV antibiotic, he needs help can you please help him.”
In response, he claims he was told: “What do you want me to do? Just get a bed out of the air?”
