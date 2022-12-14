Zara Aleena’s killer Jordan McSweeney jailed for life at Old Bailey sentencing

A sexual predator who murdered a 35-year-old woman as she walked home from a night out has been jailed for life.

Zara Aleena was killed by Jordan McSweeney on 26 June, just nine days after he had been set free from prison on licence.

He trailed Ms Aleena as she walked back from a night out with a friend, before launching a ferocious attack and leaving her to die on the driveway of a home in Ilford, northeast London.

McSweeney, 29, has been sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 38 years.

