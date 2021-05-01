Zelensky responds to deepfake video, calling for Russian forces to surrender

Ukraine’s president has responded to a Russian-created deepfake video of himself in which he falsely claims Ukrainians are surrendering.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has spoken out about the video, calling “childish Russian provocation”.

He said: “I can only urge Russian soldiers to lay down their arms and go back to their home”.

