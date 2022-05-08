‘Evil has been reborn’: Zelensky gives powerful Victory Day address

President Zelensky has delivered a powerful video message ahead of Victory Day, proclaiming Ukraine will triumph over 'evil'.

"Our 'never again' lasted only 77 years. Evil has been reborn," the he said, stood in front of a building destroyed in a Russian attack.

"Despite the beast's new mask, [Ukraine and its allies] have recognised him. Because, unlike some, they understand what our ancestors fought for, and against."

He ended the address with an emotional message: "'They will win again and there will be peace again."

