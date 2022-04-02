President Zelensky has said Russia is 'slowly but noticeably' withdrawing from north Ukraine during an address on Friday, but warned that 'hard battles lie ahead' aa they head towards the east of the country.

The Red Cross is already preparing to evacuate more residents as the Donbas region and Kharkiv are likely to be hit next.

"We are moving forward. Moving carefully. And everyone who returns to this area must also be very careful," he said."It is still impossible to return to normal life as it was."

