Zelensky thanks UK ‘in advance’ for ‘powerful planes’

Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the UK “in advance” for “powerful English planes” during his speech to parliament today, 8 February.

Mr Zelensky’s surprise trip on Wednesday was his first to the UK since Russia invaded Ukraine almost one year ago.

The Ukrainian president has previously requested that Western nations supply planes to Ukraine as part of their military assistance.

Rishi Sunak has announced plans to train Ukrainian pilots, paving the way for them eventually being able to fly sophisticated Nato-standard jets in what is likely a long-term ambition.

