Zelensky unsure of Russian participation in Munich talks with JD Vance

President Volodymyr Zelensky says he “doesn’t know” of any planned meetings with Russian officials while in Munich, despite US President Donald Trump pushing for peace talks between the warring nations.

“I don’t want to meet with just Russians—for what?” Zelensky said. “The order is: United States, then Europe, then Russia to be ready for this meeting.”

His comments come on the same day he accused Russia of striking Chernobyl with a drone (14 February), claiming it hit the protective shell of Reactor Four, causing a fire that has since been extinguished. Initial assessments, he said, indicate the damage is “significant.”