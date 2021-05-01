Ukraine’s president has stated that Vladimir Putin needs to stop operating in an “informational bubble”, claiming that he’s being fed inaccurate information regarding the troops sent to invade last month.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who is still in Kyiv amid the Russian attacks on his country, doesn’t believe the president of Russia has correct information about the 150,000 soldiers he sent to war a little under two weeks ago.

