Zigi Shipper: Westminster pays tribute to Auschwitz survivor aged 93

The death of Auschwitz survivor Zigi Shipper was announced during Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday, 18 January.

MPs paid tribute to the man who survived both Auschwitz-Birkenau and Stutthof after his death on his 93rd birthday.

Rishi Sunak said he was "a man with wonderful energy and humanity," and offered condolences to his friends and family.

The prime minister then echoed Mr Shipper's "poignant" message: "Do not hate."

Politicians also used the moment to highlight the upcoming Holocaust Memorial Day on Friday, 27 January.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.