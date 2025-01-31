Olympic champion mourns teenage skaters killed in Washington DC crash

Olympic figure skater Scott Hamilton made an emotional appearance on TODAY as he paid tribute to the figure skaters who died in the Washington DC plane crash.

All 64 people aboard the American Airlines jet and three aboard the Army Black Hawk helicopter are believed to have died after the aircraft collided mid-air, exploded into a massive fireball, and plunged into the icy Potomac River near Reagan Washington National Airport.

"The loss is just beyond description," the Olympic gold medalist said on Friday morning (31 January).

"I can't wrap my head around the last 36 hours. It's just been devastating," he added, choking back tears.