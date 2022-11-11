Independent TV
Industry minister pledges ‘transparency’ over climate impact of mineral mines
Partner Content Saudi Green Initiative:
Saudi Arabia's minister for industry and mineral resources has promised "transparency" over mineral mining ventures in the region.
Speaking at the Saudi Green Initiative Forum in Sharm el-Sheikh, HE Bandar bin Ibrahim Alkhorayef outlined the importance of mining "sustainably", before adding that the nation's boldness with technology allowed their "tech-savvy" younger generation to get actively involved in achieving that goal.
"I'm very optimistic with the social impact, on the physical locations but also the broader impact [of sustainable mining]”, HE Alkhorayef added.
