Future looks ‘a little safer, brighter’ thanks to MGI, says James Cleverly

Partner Content Saudi Green Initiative:

The UK’s foreign secretary has thanked the Middle East Green Initiative for making the future ‘a little safer, and a little brighter’ during a speech at the summit.

James Cleverly joined a number of world leaders in recognising the work of the Green Initiatives, while also highlighting the need to join forces in order to face the climate crisis.

He added, “Whatever our differences, we all share the same planet and if global temperatures continue to rise, then no one will be immune from the consequences.”

Find out more about the Saudi Green Initiative here.