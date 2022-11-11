SGI 2022: Sustainable development leader explains circular carbon economy

Partner Content Saudi Green Initiative:

Leader in sustainable development and design William McDonough outlined the concept of a circular carbon economy during the first day of the 2022 Saudi Green Initiative Forum in Sharm el-Sheikh.

The concept, somewhat based on Mr McDonough’s circular economy theory, suggests that negative emissions from carbon can be re-used and recycled, instead of trapped.

Mr McDonough later took to the stage at the forum to discuss his theory in front of experts and Middle East leaders.

