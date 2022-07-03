Rangers and Scotland legend Andy Goram dies aged 58 after short cancer battle

Former Rangers and Scotland goalkeeper Andy Goram has died aged 58 after a short battle with cancer.

His former club made the announcement on Twitter, saying that they were "deeply saddened" by his death.

Goram made 43 international appearances for Scotland and also played at the top level in cricket, representing his country four times.

In April, it was revealed that Goram had oesophageal cancer.

Scottish footballer Steve Archibald paid tribute to his "dear friend" and "marveled" at the "many saves he made keeping us in the game".

