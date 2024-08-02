Andy Murray thanks fans in special video message following tennis retirement

Andy Murray has recorded a special video message for fans following retirement from professional tennis.

Murray and his partner Dan Evans were beaten in the quarter-finals of the Olympic men’s doubles by American third seeds Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul on Thursday (1 August), bringing the curtain down on Murray’s stellar career.

In a video, posted on Team GB’s X page today (2 August), Murray said: “I want to say a huge thank you for all your support.

“It’s been a rollercoaster at times but your support has been extremely special.”