Anthony Joshua reveals why he still lives at home with his mother at the age of 34

Anthony Joshua has opened up on why he still lives at home with his mother at the age of 34.

The two-time former unified world heavyweight champion spoke of his enjoyment of spending time with his family, ahead of his fight against Francis Ngannou on Friday (8 March).

In an interview with Good Morning Britain on Monday (4 March). the boxer told hosts Susanna Reid and Richard Madeley:

“ I train away from home a lot and I realised if I was to move out I would never actually see my mum.

“My base is with Mum so I can wake up and see her and spend time with her.”