Rio Ferdinand shares shock rumour about Mikel Arteta's Arsenal future

Rio Ferdinand has suggested that Mikel Arteta could be interested in becoming Real Madrid’s manager if Carlo Ancelotti steps down from the role at the end of the season.

Speaking on his podcast Five, the former Manchester United and England defender has claimed “the streets are talking” and rumours are swirling.

“I’ve heard something, about Real Madrid and when they come knocking,” Ferdinand said.

“I heard Ancelotti, ‘Don Carlo’, might be getting off and that Arteta is looking to go to Real Madrid. That’s the rumour on the streets.”

Ferdinand added he hopes Arteta “stays” at Arsenal.

